The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that it would continue to hold spring sports events without spectators for the remainder of the season.
New York State last week announced that colleges and universities may resume admitting spectators to outdoor sporting events, and Jefferson Community College began allowing up to two spectators per athlete at its games this week.
SUNY’s Presidents’ Council, however, ruled against allowing fans, saying that it was continuing to prioritize safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After having the 2020 spring season canceled due to the pandemic, the focus of the SUNYAC is to ensure spring sport student-athletes are able to compete in 2021 without losing a second season,” the Presidents’ Council said in a statement.
SUNYAC said that most of the conference teams’ campuses have an infection rate of less than 0.5 percent but mentioned that intercollegiate athletics often draw spectators from a wide geographic region, creating a greater potential to spread the virus.
