The State University of New York Athletic Conference will split into two divisions for men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball for the 2020 season, SUNYAC announced Wednesday.
The conference also moved the women’s tennis schedule from the fall to the spring for the 2020-21 season in part to sync up with the NCAA schedule in the sport.
The SUNYAC board of directors made the decisions Monday during its weekly conference meeting.
For both soccer and volleyball, the divisions will be split into East and West. SUNY Potsdam will play in the East Division with Cortland, New Paltz, Oneonta and Plattsburgh. The West Division will consist of Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego.
Splitting teams into two divisions reduces travel costs and health and safety risks, according to the SUNYAC release, as colleges deal with financial and health concerns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
