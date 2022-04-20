Syracuse University confirmed plans to rename the Carrier Dome on Wednesday, nearly a week after reports surfaced that the on-campus stadium would embark on a new corporate sponsorship.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack expressed in a press release that the university would seek to rename the venue after reaching an agreement with Carrier, effective May 1.
Last Friday, Sportico reported that the Dome will be renamed after JWA Wireless with a more lucrative naming-rights deal anticipated with the Syracuse-based technology company.
Wildhack did not address any potential future agreements while confirming that SU will move on after initially agreeing to give Carrier — an air-conditioning company then based in the city — lifetime naming rights for $2.75 million when the Dome first opened in 1979.
“With Carrier’s cooperation, we will seek to rename our stadium while we continue our work to transform the experience for our students, faculty, staff, fans and community,” Wildhack said. “Without Carrier’s generosity and longstanding support, completion of the Carrier Dome would not have been possible, nor would the decades of iconic sports moments.”
Syracuse also provided further details on the next phase of the $120 million Dome transformation project that started in 2018.
The next steps that were initially reported earlier this month include reseating the entire venue, transitioning from bench to individual/fixed seating, upgrading the Dome’s digital infrastructure, and building a 25,000-square foot addition to provide an expanded gathering space and upgraded accessibility.
