Syracuse University director of athletics John Wildhack announced Monday that Salatha Willis has been appointed as associate athletic director of diversity, culture and climate, a newly-established position in the SU Department of Athletics.
Willis possesses two decades of experience in higher education and has worked at SU since March 2013, previously as associate director of the office of student-athlete academic development.
In his new role, according to the announcement posted to the SU athletics site, Willis will be tasked with developing and implementing new approaches to creating a highly-engaged, inclusive and equitable culture of all of SU’s student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and others within the athletics department.
Willis will also be responsible for providing oversight and effective delivery of diversity educational and developmental programming, evaluate existing programs, and support university committees and community groups.
“In Salatha’s two decades of experience in higher education administration and college athletics, he has proven himself to be an extraordinary leader and communicator, earning the respect of his colleagues and the student-athletes under his charge,” Wildhack stated in the announcement. “He is the right person to take on this new role and challenge, focusing on the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion that will effect real culture change for all of our student-athletes and the entire Department of Athletics.”
The new position has been formed amid worldwide protests for racial equality and as college athletes around the nation are speaking out about racism they have experienced, specifically within major athletic programs.
There were on-campus protests throughout last year at SU as part of the “Not Again SU,” movement that aimed for better conditions after a series of racially-charged incidents were reported to campus administration.
Willis assisted in all aspects of academic support in his previous role with SU, including arranging tutors, academic monitoring and reporting, advising and orientations. He has held similar positions at Colgate University, Indiana State University, Martin University, and Western Michigan.
Willis completed a Ph.D. in educational leadership and foundations at Indiana State and a master’s degree in educational leadership, along with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems at Western Michigan. He lives in DeWitt with his wife, Sheila, and their four children.
Willis played Division I men’s basketball at Western Michigan for three seasons and garnered varsity letters in 1995 and ’96 before entering the workforce.
His promotion was one of several updates to key administrative positions at the university unveiled by chancellor Kent Syverud Monday.
“As a University, we must continue to think boldly and push ahead with our mission,” Syverud expressed in the statement. “Although it has created great uncertainty, the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us how successful we can be when we work collaboratively and identify creative, innovative solutions to our most pressing issues. The changes we are announcing today allow us to better serve our communities.”
