Syracuse University recently unveiled a mural celebrating 50 years of women’s athletics and Title IX in the soon-to-be renamed Carrier Dome.
The display stretches floor-to-ceiling in sections 122 and 123 in the Dome to honor all women’s SU athletics programs, acknowledge the Title IX legislation in 1972 and recognize thousands of former Orange icons from the five decades since women’s athletics launched at the university.
Alexis Mohammed, a 2021 SU graduate who works as an illustrator and concept artist, created the mural with guidance from SU professor Ginnie Hsu from the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
The unveiling marked the latest celebration to commemorate the 50th year of SU women’s athletics, which started last November with retiring the first female jersey of former women’s basketball star and new head coach, Felisha Legette-Jack.
