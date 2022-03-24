College sports
Syracuse University will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for spectators attending athletic events at the Carrier Dome.
The update to the stadium’s public health protocol goes into effect Saturday.
Syracuse is still requiring fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask while inside the Dome.
The SU men’s lacrosse team will host Duke at noon Saturday at the Dome, while the next home game for the women’s team is slated for Tuesday. The SU football team will play its annual spring game next Friday.
