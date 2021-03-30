Syracuse freshman Kadary Richmond has entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-5 point guard played in 28 games (three starts) and averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 assists in 21.0 minutes per game. He also finished tied for fourth in the ACC with 1.6 steals per game.
Richmond averaged 5.7 points per game in Syracuse's three NCAA Tournament games. The Orange lost to Houston in the Sweet 16 round.
He joins teammates Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak in the transfer portal.
“I want to thank John Bol, Rob and Kadary for all they contributed to the Syracuse program,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said in a written statement released on Tuesday. “I especially want to thank Rob and Kadary for the key role they played in the success we had at the end of the year. We all wish them the best.”
Virginia sophomore forward Justin McKoy entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, becoming the third Cavaliers player to do so since the season ended.
The 6-foot-8 North Carolina native played in 19 games (four starts) in 2020-21, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 11.3 minutes. McKoy averaged 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 14 games as a freshman in 2019-20.
The fourth-seeded Cavaliers (18-7) lost to No. 13 seed Ohio in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 20.
Freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim entered the portal Monday and sophomore guard Casey Morsell announced his decision to transfer last week.
Florida’s Payne intends to transfer
Florida big man Omar Payne said he is entering the transfer portal, making him potentially the sixth Gators player to leave the program since the season ended.
Payne joins guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover and forward Osayi Osifo in the portal. Leading scorer and starting point guard Tre Mann has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. Forward Colin Castleton is entering his name in the draft but won't hire an agent should he decide to return to the Gators.
Payne averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 24 games (eight starts) for the Gators in 2020-21. He posted similar numbers (3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds) in 30 games (seven starts) in 2019-20.
South Carolina guard Trae Hannibal has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Hannibal was a highly regarded in-state recruit two years ago but didn’t start in any of his 46 appearances over the past two seasons.
Hannibal averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20 games averaging 16.7 minutes per contest this season.
Jason Shay resigned as head coach at East Tennessee State after just one season.
Shay led the Buccaneers to a 13-12 record and a fifth-place finish in the Southern Conference. Shay was an assistant at ETSU for five years before being promoted to replace Steve Forbes, who took the Wake Forest job last April. Shay was hired a month later.
ETSU won two Southern Conference regular season championships, two SoCon Tournament championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances with Shay as an assistant.
Akron extended the contract of coach John Groce through 2026.
The agreement, which was announced Tuesday, still requires approval from the school's Board of Trustees.
The Zips went 15-8 this season in Groce's fourth campaign on the job.
Overall, Groce is 70-49 at Akron, topped by a 24-7 record in 2019-20. He has a 250-180 record in 13 seasons as a head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.