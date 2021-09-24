SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced the creation of an alliance with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Thursday, signing the “first-of-its-kind agreement,” intended to connect institutions, athletes, staff and alumni.
The goals are to create 50 matchups between SU and MEAC member institutions in various sports over the 10-year partnership, along with offering a variety of intertwining seminars, workshops, and internship exchanges.
“On behalf of Syracuse Athletics, I would like to thank Commissioner (Dr. Dennis) Thomas for his enthusiastic support of this unprecedented agreement,” stated John Wildhack, the SU director of athletics, in a press release. “My thanks extend to the MEAC staff and Syracuse Athletics and University staff who have worked diligently to make this idea a reality. We are excited with the opportunities this alliance will create.”
Game contracts have already been signed between Syracuse and Morgan State for football in 2029, and the same two schools in women’s basketball on Nov. 17 this year. The SU softball team will play Maryland Eastern Shore and Coppin State from the MEAC next spring.
Seminars will focus on NCAA compliance and student-athlete development. The SU and MEAC athletes and staff will also have access to conferences on women’s athletics leadership and athletics revenue generation.
Dr. Dennis Thomas, commissioner of the MEAC, thanked Wildhack in a statement and expressed of the agreement. “Our member institutions look forward to working with Syracuse to implement our shared vision of cooperation to ameliorate and procure opportunities for our student-athletes, both athletically and academically. Our membership, along with Syracuse, looks forward to assisting our constituents to lead this collaboration through sports competitions and academic engagement.”
