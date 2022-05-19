Syracuse University on Thursday unveiled a 10-year partnership with JMA Wireless for naming rights to the on-campus stadium now known as the JMA Wireless Dome.
The venue was called the Carrier Dome since it opened in 1980 and SU confirmed last month that it had reached an agreement to change the name alongside a new corporate sponsor. Reports of the deal initially surfaced April 15 in Sportico.
JMA Wireless is a 10-year-old global wireless technology company based in Syracuse, which recently opened a new 5G campus to expand its presence in the city. The founder and CEO, John Mezzalingua, is a Syracuse native.
“This is an exciting moment for Syracuse University, Syracuse Athletics and the community,” SU chancellor Kent Syverud stated in a press release.
“With JMA Wireless as our new naming partner, our campus community, student-athletes and fans alike can expect a world-class event experience, unlike anything they’ve ever seen before at Syracuse University,” he added. “I am grateful to JMA Founder and CEO John Mezzalingua for his partnership and vision. His investment in the City of Syracuse and Central New York will pay dividends for years to come.”
The announced agreement also includes JMA supporting the Dome’s digital infrastructure transformation by establishing more advanced online connectivity offerings inside the Dome.
The digital enhancements are part of the next phase of SU’s ongoing $118 million renovation project announced in April. Other expected features are a re-seating of the entire venue and construction of an additional on-site, publicly-accessible event facility.
“Our fans have unmatched passion for all things Orange and they want to show that by sharing their experiences in real-time across their social media channels,” SU athletic director John Wildhack expressed in a statement.
“They also want to be able to check the scores of other games, text their fellow fans and scroll through relevant content. This can be seamlessly achieved with access to 5G capabilities and the multimedia services that will be available under the Dome roof.”
Upgrades to the venue, which SU stated will also be referred to as the JMA Dome, started in 2018.
Previously completed phases include the new fixed roof, the largest vertically hung scoreboard in college sports, enhanced lighting and sound systems, and the installation of air conditioning.
