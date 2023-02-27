Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader tries to elude a Minnesota tackler during the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium. Scott Schild/sschild syracuse.com

Syracuse University quarterback Garrett Shrader will miss spring football practice following a successful procedure to heal an injury to his right arm, per a team statement released on Monday.

The Orange will begin spring practice on March 21 and culminate with the annual spring game slated for April 29 in the JMA Wireless Dome.

