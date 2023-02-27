Syracuse University quarterback Garrett Shrader will miss spring football practice following a successful procedure to heal an injury to his right arm, per a team statement released on Monday.
The Orange will begin spring practice on March 21 and culminate with the annual spring game slated for April 29 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
“I’m disappointed to miss the rest of the spring, but looking forward to rehabbing and getting ready for this upcoming season,” Shrader expressed in the team announcement.
The 6-foot-4 junior completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,640 yards to go with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, adding 453 rush yards and nine TDs on 150 carries in his second year as the SU starter.
Syracuse will lean on redshirt sophomores Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and JaCobian Morgan for spring practice reps. It is unclear if 2022 spring standout Justin Lamson will be ready to practice after suffering a season-ending knee injury soon after a strong performance in last year’s spring game.
Syracuse is coming off a 7-6 campaign and will enter the eighth season under head coach Dino Babers with new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, promoted after one year as SU quarterback coach.
Syracuse University freshman point guard Judah Mintz was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week for men’s basketball on Monday.
Mintz averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 3 rebounds in SU’s road losses at Clemson last Tuesday and Pittsburgh on Saturday. He shot a combined 14-for-24 overall and went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers. He leads the ACC with 1.9 steals per game and leads league freshmen with 16 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Mintz garnered the ACC weekly honor for the fifth time, tying Tyler Ennis (2013-14) for the most among SU freshmen since joining the conference for the 2013 season.
Syracuse (16-13 overall, 9-9 ACC) will host Georgia Tech (12-17, 4-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome in a game to be televised on Yes Network locally.
