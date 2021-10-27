SYRACUSE — Syracuse University released updated public health protocols for spectators attending the final two football home games and all upcoming games in the men’s and women’s basketball season at the Carrier Dome.
The lone change in the updated policy is that individuals under the age of 12 are no longer required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to the Dome. Spectators ages 12 and older are still required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend.
The Dome will continue to require masks in the venue for all patrons ages five and up except for when actively eating or drinking.
More information on SU fan protocol is available on the official SU athletics website, cuse.com.
