Buddy Boeheim and Josh Black are among the first Syracuse University athletes to capitalize on the NCAA’s new policy to allow athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.
Boeheim, the SU men’s basketball shooting guard, has aligned with The Players Trunk web site to sell “Buddy Buckets” merchandise among his many planned endeavors, previously barred by the NCAA.
Black — the graduate senior defensive end for the Orange football team — has posted photos promoting the apparel line “Wolfpak Clothing,” and the chicken-wing chain restaurant “Wings Over,” to his social media accounts in the two weeks since the NCAA implemented the interim policy.
“We’re obviously not too focused on it right now with the season coming up, but we’re sharing ideas,” Buddy Boeheim said during a phone interview. “We want to do some team stuff that would help everyone out. It’s been exciting, but it’s definitely not the first thing on our mind.”
College athletes are now allowed to profit from endorsing brands and products, appearing at a camp or clinic, signing autographs, or a variety of other permissible activities that vary from school to school based on state laws. The interim policy went into effect on July 1 and was announced the day prior.
Boeheim said that he was approached by The Players Trunk with some concepts and they worked to get T-shirts on sale quickly, coming on the heels of his national exposure during SU’s NCAA Sweet 16 run. Buddy Boeheim’s trunk on the web site has since added signed player cards, mini basketballs, and 15-minute zoom calls for sale. Boeheim has also signed up with Cameo to send video messages to fans.
The sports management major has spoken with his dad — the 45th-year SU head coach, Jim Boeheim — about team opportunities during the season in hopes of spreading the wealth.
Buddy Boeheim said he believes that in addition to aiding athletes, the updated rules will help strengthen the connection forged with SU fans through activities that were previously restricted by NCAA policies on amateurism.
“I knew the fans would love it and that’s the biggest part for me is being able to give the fans something that they really like and appreciate, doing stuff like Cameo videos for fans, that’s been a lot of fun and the best part about it is getting to interact with the best fans in the country,” Boeheim said.
“There was stuff you couldn’t do before this that would limit what you can do with fans, whether it’s going to a camp and talking to kids or whatever it is,” he added. “You couldn’t do this or do that, but now you can do so much with it, you can send these videos, go out and do some signings in public, so I think it’s great for everyone and will be great for the fan base.”
Black, meanwhile, has utilized social media to position himself as a potential brand ambassador.
When the NCAA made its announcement on June 30, Black posted to his accounts that he was available to any companies that want to work with the “Rock-approved athlete.”
Black tagged the post with a video from last summer showing himself running up a wall and performing a back flip, which was re-tweeted at the time by actor Dwayne “The Rock,” Johnson, who suggested that the SU defensive force could have a future as his stunt double.
Black has been actively campaigning on his social media platforms in addition to the two apparent deals already in place.
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, so you never know what’s going to happen on social media, it’s the most powerful platform out right now,” Black said during his radio appearance on ESPN Syracuse’s Orange Nation earlier this week. “It’s definitely something that has been benefitting me but also other guys on the team and all over the country.”
Black’s teammate from the SU offensive line — Florida transfer Chris Bleich — seems to be having fun considering the new possibilities open to athletes in all sports at all three NCAA levels.
He posted earlier this month to social media: “Is this where the hopeless lineman tries to insert a tweet to try and ask any companies if they are interested in working together?”
Bleich added a post earlier this week: “So what’s a good liposuction place in Syracuse that wants to do a little business talk with me?”
Black also illustrated the confusion some athletes face during his radio interview when he was asked to talk about his endorsement plans. He pointed listeners to his social media platforms for details to avoid breaking any NCAA rules about promoting products while on air for an interview about the football team.
Syracuse recently announced plans for their “Accelerate Program,” to help educate athletes on the implementation tools to benefit from the updated policy.
