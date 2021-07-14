The Syracuse Chapter of Uplifting Athletes will hold its annual Lift For Life event to support the rare disease community on July 23.
The outing will be highlighted by a 225-pound bench press competition between two teams comprised of SU football players. Fans can select to support either Team Blue or Team Orange and pledge for the average number of bench press repetitions they complete or make a flat donation at pledgeit.org/cuselift21.
The proceeds will support Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to fund rare disease research and expand awareness.
The SU chapter is led by president Aaron Bolinsky — a junior long snapper for the Orange — and the unit has established a fund-raising goal of $9,000.
