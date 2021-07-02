SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced Friday its intentions to return to full capacity this fall for athletic events at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse said that fans may return inside the stadium for the 2021-22 season with no capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements.
The university also said that unvaccinated fans or those with unknown vaccination status must show proof of a negative coronavirus test in compliance with state guidance. Test results must come from an antigen-type test completed within six hours of entry or a PCR-type within 72 hours of entry. Masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age four.
Syracuse added that outdoor athletic events will not require proof of vaccination for entry but nonvaccinated fans must wear a mask on campus.
The Orange plans to debut its Carrier Dome upgrades completed during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes the largest hung video board in college sports, air conditioning, a new audio system and updated lighting, renovated concession stands, improved restrooms and branding upgrades.
