SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced Thursday that two legendary figures in Orange athletics will be honored in the university’s Ring Of Honor at the JMA Wireless Dome during the 2023-24 school year.

Hall of Fame football coach Ben Schwartzwalder and 1960s basketball standout Dave Bing will be the latest to have their names featured on the Dome’s inner facade. Others in the Ring of Honor are Jim Boeheim, Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, Roy Simmons Jr. and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington. The Ring of Honor was established in 2020.

