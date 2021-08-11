Syracuse University announced plans Wednesday to retire the jerseys of four Orange alumni during the upcoming academic year, including the first three women’s athletes to be recognized with the distinction.
Syracuse will honor Felisha Legette-Jack (women’s basketball 1984-89), Anna Goodale (women’s rowing 2002-05), Katie Rowan Thomson (women’s lacrosse 2006-09) and Gary Gait (men’s lacrosse 1987-90).
Ceremonies will take place for each over the course of the upcoming academic year, but no specific dates were revealed.
Legette-Jack finished her career as the program leader in points (1,526), rebounds (927), and field goals made (632) and still ranks in the top 10 for each category. The three-time All-Big East selection is one of three players in SU history to tally more than 1,500 points and 900 rebounds.
Legette-Jack was one of 15 players named to the Big East Conference Silver Anniversary Team in 2004 and was named an SU Letterwinner of Distinction in 2011. She will enter her 11th season as head coach for the University of Buffalo and previously coached at Hofstra after starting as an assistant for SU.
Goodale is a three-time All-American for women’s rowing, guiding the Orange to Big East championships in 2002 and 2003, along with the program’s first NCAA championship invitation in 2002.
Goodale was a six-year member of U.S. women’s national rowing team upon graduating from SU in 2005 and won four world championships, three World Cups, and a 2008 Olympics gold medal.
Rowan-Thomson is the all-time scoring leader for SU women’s lacrosse and ranks ninth on the NCAA Division I career record list for points (396) along with 11th in assists (164). She led the nation in scoring while helping SU advance to its first NCAA Final Four in 2008 and still holds the NCAA Tournament single-game records of 13 points and eight assists.
Rowan-Thomson, who is now the head coach for the University of Albany women’s lacrosse team, garnered All-World honors in 2013 and holds Team USA records for career points (69), assists (35), and goals in a single game (eight).
Gait, who will enter his first season as head coach of the SU men’s lacrosse team next spring, is one of the most decorated players in program history.
He holds team records for career (192) and single-season (70) goals and was a four-time All-American. Gait led SU to a record of 51-5 during his four seasons and won three straight NCAA titles from 1988-90, including a pair of undefeated seasons in ’88 and ’90.
He has spent the last 14 seasons as head coach of the SU women’s lacrosse team and helped orchestrate three national final appearances, eight Final Fours, six conference regular-season titles and three conference tournament championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.