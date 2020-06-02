Leaders within Syracuse University athletics added their voices Tuesday to the many in the sports world speaking out in the wake of the death of George Floyd, which has sparked nationwide protests over the last several days.
Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack released a statement on behalf of the athletics department Tuesday afternoon, along with men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim and a host of athletes and recent alums.
“Our actions as a department and a family will continue to show our willingness to work together for a better tomorrow,” Wildhack stated. “Right now our focus is to support the members of our Orange family, particularly people of color, who are experiencing an extremely trying and emotional time. As we move forward, we will continue to strive to foster an inclusive environment where all backgrounds and beliefs are valued and respected. We must effect change.”
Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, who recently finished his 44th season at the helm of his alma mater, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
“The death of George Floyd and so many other African Americans is beyond heartbreaking,” Boeheim stated. “We must work to eliminate the everyday injustices that African Americans face. It will take all of us together to accomplish this.”
Elijah Hughes — the SU men’s basketball scoring leader who declared for the NBA Draft in March — helped to successfully organize a peaceful protest in his hometown of Beacon on Monday that was attended by a few hundred people, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.
“Being a black man in America, that could be me or any one of my friends, anybody I’m close with,” Hughes told the Poughkeepsie Journal after the demonstration. “I just felt for his family, what they went through. It was a lot, I can only imagine.”
Multiple SU athletics programs and individual athletes posted similar sentiments to their social media accounts Tuesday.
Four athletes — men’s lacrosse All-Americans Ryan Duffy (Class of 2014) and Brady Fremont (2014), women’s basketball and lacrosse player Bailey Weigel (2015) and men’s swimmer Alexander Taylor (2013) — will be inducted into the SUNY Potsdam Athletics Hall of Fame on October 3.
Duffy, a Liverpool native, transferred to Potsdam as a junior after winning a national championship with Onondaga Community College. Duffy started all 16 games in 2014 and was a five-time SUNYAC Goalie of the Week and two-time ECAC Defender of the Week.
The captain recorded a .659 save percentage, which led the SUNYAC and ranked second in the nation. He was second in the league with a 7.70 goals-against-average and finished with 211 saves. He set the Potsdam single-season wins record, guiding the Bears to a 10-6 mark. Duffy was the SUNYAC Player of the Year in 2014 and a USILA second team All-American.
Despite playing just two seasons with Potsdam, Duffy finished his Bears career eighth on the program’s wins list with 11 victories. A former assistant coach in 2016 and 2017, Duffy joined the U.S. Navy in 2018 and is a hospital corpsman.
Fremont, a two-year captain from Syracuse, played for the Bears from 2010-13. The short-stick midfielder totaled three goals and six assists, caused 29 turnovers and collected 63 ground balls in 47 career games. Fremont helped lift Potsdam to the 2011 SUNYAC title game and playoff appearances in three of his four seasons. He earned first team all-conference honors as a senior in 2013 and was named a third team USILA All-American. Fremont completed his bachelor’s in business economics in 2014 and is a construction superintendent in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Weigel starred for Potsdam in Welsh Gymnasium and on the turf field from 2011-15. In 85 games for the women’s basketball team, the East Amherst native averaged 9.8 points-per-game and 7.0 rebounds. She is seventh on the program’s all-time scoring list with 831 points. Weigel also totaled 595 rebounds, 214 assists, 124 steals and 75 blocks. She was a two-year captain for the basketball team and Bears MVP, third team All-SUNYAC and a Maxcy/Molnar Award winner.
Weigel is sixth all-time in women’s lacrosse with 89 goals and 54 assists for 143 points in 45 games. She’s third in assists and owns the team’s record for draw controls with 324. Weigel also caused 44 turnovers and grabbed 79 ground balls. She was second team all-conference in 2013 and third team in 2015. Weigel claimed her bachelor’s in business administration in 2015. Since 2018, Weigel has been the Digital Platform Manager for the New York Knicks.
Taylor, a Port Ewen native, is one of the most decorated Bears swimmers in recent history. He is a four-time SUNYAC champion, claiming the 100 and 200 breaststroke titles in 2012 and 2013. Taylor earned All-SUNYAC recognition in three straight years, claiming a spot on the second team in 2011 and the first team in 2012 and 2013. He was named the Outstanding Male Swimmer of the Meet at the 2012 SUNYAC Championships.
Taylor was a captain for the Bears for two seasons and set seven program records. He still holds Potsdam’s 200 beaststroke mark with a time of 2:05.48 and is member of the Bears’ record setting 800 freestyle relay (7:10.64).
Last June, Taylor was named head coach of Misericordia University’s swimming and diving teams.
The inductions are part the sixth annual SUNY Potsdam Athletics Alumni Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 2-3.
SUNY Canton men’s basketball coach Shiva Senthil is one of 30 honorees named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2019-20 Under Armour 30-under-30, as announced by the organization Tuesday.
The NABC Under Armour 30-under-30 recognizes 30 of the most outstanding men’s college basketball coaches under the age of 30 across all divisions.
“Shiva is an exceptional coach with a fantastic work ethic,” SUNY Canton Athletic Director Randy Sieminski said in a statement. “He cares deeply about his players, what motivates them and what it takes for them to become a great team. Watching his practices and his games, you’ll see a great mix of intensity, hard work and fun.”
In his first season as a collegiate head coach Senthil led the Kangaroos to the team’s first North Atlantic Conference (NAC) championship and first NCAA Division III Tournament berth. The Kangaroos finished the season 16-12 overall record and went 10-4, good for second place in the NAC regular season standings. SUNY Canton upset top seed Maine Farmington, 72-71, on the Beavers home court to earn the conference title.
“It was tremendously rewarding to watch our team win the North Atlantic Conference championship this year, and I’m so happy that Shiva is being recognized by the NABC in this way,” Sieminski said.
Senthil helped guide four players to NAC All-Conference honors. Andrew Fitch repeated as NAC Defensive Player of the Year, while he and Quran DuBois earned NAC First Team honors. Joseph Werner and Danny Santana both picked up NAC Second Team honors. Additionally, Fitch earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, just the fourth SUNY Canton student and first basketball player to earn the honor.
Senthil was named the HoopDirt.com NCAA D-III National Coach of the Week on March 2nd following the team’s first ever NAC title.
