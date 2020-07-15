Orange athletics implements mobile ticketing

A cheerleader runs with a Syracuse Orange flag prior to the SU football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers Oct. 18, 2019, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE — Syracuse University announced Wednesday that it will implement mobile ticketing as the only option for admission to SU football, men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s lacrosse games beginning this fall.

The decision was made mostly to provide a safety measure with contactless entry with COVID-19 in mind, according to a press release on the SU athletics website.

Orange fans can sign up for a MyCuse Account online or call 888-DOME-TIX to learn more about purchasing and redeeming mobile tickets.

