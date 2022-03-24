The Syracuse University women’s basketball team is losing two starters and three total players to the NCAA transfer portal.
Seniors Chrislyn Carr and Christianna Carr, who are not related, each announced their intentions to leave SU on social media Wednesday night. Freshman reserve Julianna Walker is also reportedly set to depart.
Chrislyn Carr averaged 14.2 points per game to rank second on the team while starting all 29 games at point guard in her lone season for SU. She came from Baylor and played the previous two and a half seasons at Texas Tech.
Christianna Carr provided 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds on average while starting every game at guard for SU after transferring from Kansas State, where she played the prior three years.
Both will leave as graduate transfers and posted graphics with a photo in their SU uniform and accompanying written statement.
Syracuse finished 11-18 overall under acting head coach Vonn Read this past season after former coach Quentin Hillsman resigned last August amid allegations of misconduct that prompted 12 players to leave via transfer last offseason.
“After committing to Coach Hillsman and his vision for me as a person and a player, there was a lot of changes prior to me arriving on campus,” Christianna Carr expressed in her online statement.
“I decided to stay with my commitment to the university and my commitment to making the best out of a situation that I did not see coming. Due to the coaching change and the movement within the program, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Syracuse is in the process of a national search for its next head coach and has no incoming freshmen committed to join for next season.
