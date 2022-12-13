CANTON — When the World University Games arrive in the area next month both the U.S. men’s and women’s hockey teams will be coached by people with area connections.
The U.S. men’s team will be coached by Canton native Mark Taylor, who currently coaches NCAA Division III Hobart College, which is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online national poll.
Taylor, who is 60, also played two years for SUNY Canton before finishing his college career at Elmira.
He has been Hobart’s head coach since 2000 and entered this season with 349 wins.
He’s led the Statesmen to 11 NCAA Tournaments and three Frozen Fours (2006, 2009, 2011).
Taylor was named the ECAC West Coach of the Year in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2016 and was the NEHC Coach of the Year last season.
Prior to being a head coach, Taylor worked as an assistant at Middlebury, Brown, Vermont, Cornell and UMass-Lowell.
The U.S. women’s team will be coached by Brendon Knight, a Quebec native who played at SUNY Potsdam from 1998-2001.
Knight has head coaching experience at Division III Hamilton College from 2006-12.
He left Hamilton to work for Canton native Paul Flanagan as an assistant coach at Syracuse from 2012-22.
Knight left the Orange after Flanagan retired and he was passed over for the head coaching position in favor of former St. Lawrence University player and Clarkson assistant Britni Smith.
Joining Knight with the U.S. women will be Flanagan, who played for SUNY Canton and SLU. Flanagan will be an assistant coach but also the team’s general manager.
Flanagan started his coaching career with six seasons coaching Canton High School.
He moved across town to be an assistant coach under Joe Marsh at SLU from 1988-99.
Flanagan became the SLU women’s head coach in 1999 and in his second season led the Saints to the first NCAA Division I women’s national championship game in 2001, falling to Minnesota-Duluth.
Flanagan coached SLU until 2008, leading the Saints to Frozen Fours in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007.
He became the first women’s head coach in Syracuse history in 2008 and stayed there until last season, leading the Orange to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
The World University Games start Jan. 12 and end on Jan. 22.
Hockey games will be played at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena, SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall and SUNY Canton’s arena from Jan. 11-19.
