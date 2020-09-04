College swimming
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam interim athletic director Mark Misiak has named Chris Carlini (Class of 2016) interim head coach of the Bears swimming and diving programs for the 2020-21 season.
He replaces Ken McLaughlin, who coached the Bears for 18 seasons.
“I’m thrilled that Chris has accepted our offer to take charge of our swimming and diving programs,” said Misiak. “Having been a loyal assistant, he’s been able to cultivate a strong relationship with the current team members.”
For the past three seasons, Carlini has served as Potsdam’s assistant coach. During that time, he has helped Potsdam swimmers to eight records and two all-conference honors. He has also coached with Northern Tribs. Prior to returning to Potsdam, Carlini was an assistant coach with the Union Aquatics Club in the Binghamton area.
Carlini swam the breaststroke for SUNY Potsdam for four seasons. He served as captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He was a top swimmer for Maine-Endwell in high school.
