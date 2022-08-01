POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam announced Monday the promotion of Chris Carlini to full-time head coach of the school’s swimming and diving programs. Carlini had served as interim head coach for the previous two years.
Carlini, a 2016 graduate of SUNY Potsdam, led the Bears in their first full season after the COVID-19 pandemic. Two Potsdam swimmers won All-SUNYAC status at the completion of the 2021-22 season.
