College tennis
CANTON — St. Lawrence University women’s tennis players Caroline Reilly and Lillian Sullivan were both named to the Liberty League second team Thursday.
Nathan Turtledove was chosen to the men’s second team. Rachel Caplan and Meredith Macey were chosen for honorable mention for the women’s team. Leo Romanetz made honorable mention.
