Malone coach Tessier exits to work at Potsdam

Track and field relay

Former Norwood-Norfolk standout Gino Bisceglia, and former Ogdensburg Free Academy standout Peyton Lalone, each of whom competed for SUNY Cortland, were named to the SUNYAC men’s track and field All-Decade Team on Tuesday.

Biscegalia, who now coaches the Norwood-Norfolk boys track and field team, was at SUNY Cortland from 2007-11 and made the squad in the 400 meters, the 400 hurdles and relays.

Lalone, who was at Cortland from 2017-20, made the team as a sprinter.

