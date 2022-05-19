College track and field
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — St. Lawrence University’s Timothy Boyce won the 800 meters in a school-record time of 1 minutes, 50.76 seconds, at the Atlantic Regional meet Thursday at Moravian University.
Boyce is 16th in the NCAA Division III performance list and will find out sometime today if he made the field for the upcoming national championship meet in Geneva, Ohio, from May 26-28.
