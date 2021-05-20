College track and field
ROCHESTER — Kathleen Merchant finished in second place in the shot put with a personal-best performance, and twin sister Kimberly finished fifth in the discus to lead the St. Lawrence University outdoor track and field team on the final day of competition at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships on Thursday afternoon at St. John Fisher College.
Kathleen Merchant posted her best mark of the day in the shot put on her first attempt, beating the personal-best mark that she set at last week’s Redhawk Capstone Meet by 12 centimeters with a throw of 12.92 meters. SUNY Brockport’s Sarah Crockett won the event at 13.13 meters.
Kimberly Merchant’s best throw in the discus came on her second throw in the finals at 37.01 meters. Kathleen Merchant added an eighth-place finish in the event at 35.51 meters.
SLU finished in 11th place out of 34 teams with 31 points.
