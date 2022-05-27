GENEVA, Ohio — St. Lawrence University freshman Timothy Boyce finished 14th in the 800 meters Friday at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships at the Spire Institute.
Boyce, from Silver Spring, Md., completed the course in 1 minute, 53.17 seconds after finishing fourth in his heat.
Boyce had qualified for the national meet with a school-record run of 1:50.76 at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships.
Boyce also competed in the cross country and indoor national championship meets for the Saints.
