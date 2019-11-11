WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College volleyball team didn’t want history repeating itself from last year’s Region 3 championship.
The Cannoneers (29-6) reversed last year’s five-set loss to Jamestown CC to defeat Monroe CC, 23-25, 25-10, 25-27, 25-18, 15-13, on Nov. 3 to claim the regional title and earn their second NJCAA Division III tournament appearance in four years.
“It was very nice to experience the winning side and go to nationals,” said sophomore middle blocker Alyssa Evans, who attended South Lewis High School.
The Cannoneers are the eighth-seed and head out to Rochester, Minn., today before taking on 22-1 and No. 9 seed Harrisburg (Pa.) Area CC in the opening round. JCC would then play top-seeded Owens of Ohio in the quarterfinals.
“I don’t think these girls are going all the way out there to crumble,” JCC head coach Sara Kolenda said. “I think that we’re ready and we can go in strong.”
Last season’s JCC roster was comprised mostly of freshmen that were heartbroken after missing out on the national tournament by one set. However, the Cannoneers got right to work making sure they were ready to get to nationals.
“We started off with open gyms in November right after last season ended,” Evans said.
Overcoming adversity is nothing new for the Cannoneers as they lost two pod matches at Monroe and dropped their lone Mid-State Athletic Conference match at Corning CC on Oct. 22. However, JCC reeled off wins in 12 of its last 13 matches to capture the regional crown.
“This year we really pushed through because we said we wanted to go to nationals in week one,” said sophomore defensive specialist Savanna Baker, who attended Carthage. “Our dream became a reality this season.”
The Region 3 final summed up the Cannoneers’ attitude as they dropped the first seven points of the first set before rallying to win. JCC and Monroe were tied at 11 in the deciding fifth set before rattling off four of the last six points to clinch the title.
“It just goes to show that these girls have a lot of heart,” Kolenda said. “When it was tied 11-11 and we called that timeout, there was no look of hesitation.”
The Cannoneers’ 11-player roster has 10 from Frontier League schools. Kolenda is appreciative that the area’s coaches help prepare their players for the collegiate game. JCC’s roster has consisted mostly of FL players during Kolenda’s tenure.
“I’m very lucky that they wanted to stay home and start their college career at JCC,” Kolenda said. “I really try to stay on the coaches good side.”
Many of the high school coaches still are there to lend a hand to their former players. Evans just recently visited her alma mater and got advice from her former coach Ashley Gino. Sophomore outside hitter and former Sandy Creek standout Maggie Vazquez’s former high school coach, Dorianne Hathway, made the trip to Lewiston to cheer on the team and former players Vazquez and Allison Burrows.
“My high school coach came to my college games,” Vazquez said. “I just feel like the whole local volleyball community is connected and we’re supporting each other.”
Most of the players have played with or against each other in league or in club play, and have developed chemistry with each other. That kind of continuity is hard to find at the junior college level.
“Being at community college, you usually see a lot of people come in and out, but thankfully here we had our core eight that stuck together and pushed through,” Baker said.
Kolenda was at the helm the last time the program reached the national tournament in 2016, and they can also draw upon assistant coach and Carthage alumnus Cassie Birth, who was a member of the first Cannoneers’ squad to make nationals.
“She’s been telling us here’s what we need to, here’s where you need to be,” Vazquez said. “Her having that desire to win has driven all of us.”
