POTSDAM — Kristin Werdine posted back-to-back kills in the decisive fifth game to propel the Clarkson University volleyball team to a 3-2 victory over Ithaca at Alumni Gymnasium in Sunday’s finals of the Potsdam Regional in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Werdine, an all-tournament selection, finished with 12 kills and four aces as top-seeded Clarkson (28-5) won by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 14-25, 23-25 and 16-14 over second-seed Ithaca (20-11).
The Golden Knights’ Kate Isaksen recorded 37 digs en route to being named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player.
Clarkson’s Rachel Reusch, an all-tourney pick, supplied 16 kills and five blocked shots, Isabelle Crow recorded 49 assists and Gillian Kurtic generated 12 kills and three blocks.
