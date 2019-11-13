POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s women’s volleyball team, which is hosting an NCAA Tournament regional this weekend, swept the individual awards when the Liberty League All-Star team was announced Wednesday.
Clarkson senior Rachel Reusch, a middle hitter, was named the Player of the Year. She led the team with 360 kills and also picked up 30 service aces.
Outside hitter Kristin Werdine, was chosen as the Rookie of the Year. She led Clarkson with 66 aces and was second on the team with 242 kills.
Clarkson’s Carol LaMarche was named the Coach of the Year, leading Clarkson to a 25-5 overall record heading into this weekend and a 6-1 record in Liberty League matches.
Clarkson’s Kate Isaksen and St. Lawrence University’s Natalie Piper joined Reusch on the first team.
Werdine and Isabelle Crow represent Clarkson on the second team and SLU’s Amanda Teppo was also named to the second team. SLU’s Julia Wagner earned honorable mention honors.
