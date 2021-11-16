POTSDAM — Clarkson placed three players on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American team and St. Lawrence University added one.
Clarkson’s Emma Baxter, Isabelle Crow and Gillian Kurtic were chosen as honorable mention players, becoming the 22nd, 23rd and 24th Golden Knights to earn All-American status.
SLU’s Natalie Piper also was named an All-American. She holds four school records.
