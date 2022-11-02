College volleyball
WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s Steve Ixtlahuac was named NJCAA Region III Volleyball Coach of the Year after the Cannoneers finished the season with a 26-6 overall record.
College volleyball
Sophomores Alexis Cruz (right side hitter/setter) and Bayleigh Woodard (setter) were named to the NJCAA Region III All-Region First Team, and sophomore Chelsea Greenwood (outside hitter/middle blocker) was named to the All-Region Third Team.
Cruz played scholastically at Indian River High School, Woodard at Watertown and Greenwood at Beaver River.
