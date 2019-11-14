College volleyball
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Allison Burrows provided 11 digs and five kills as the No. 9 Jefferson Community College volleyball team beat eighth-seeded Harrisburg (Pa.) Area CC, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18, in the first round of the NJCAA Division III tournament Thursday at Rochester Regional Sports Center.
Kelsey Finster dished out 28 assists and Jenna Wilson added 17 digs for the Cannoneers (30-7), who lost to top-seeded Owens (Ohio) CC, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19. Maggie Vazquez totaled 11 kills and nine digs, while Brooke Everson supplied nine digs.
JCC has a chance to finish in fifth place if it wins the next two matches. The Cannoneers will play Central Lakes of Minnesota at 3 today ET.
