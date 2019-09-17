The Jefferson Community College volleyball team was ranked fifth in the latest NJCAA Division III poll released on Monday.
The Cannoners are 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. JCC will look to avenge its only loss of the season when it travels to SUNY Broome to take on the eighth-ranked Hornets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Rochester of Minnesota is the top-ranked team in the poll.
