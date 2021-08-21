NEW ROCHELLE — Ashley Hogan supplied 15 kills as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team rallied from two sets down to beat Raritan Valley Community College of New Jersey, 19-25, 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 15-8, in the first of two Saturday matches at the Monroe August Invitational at Monroe College.
Lowville standout Alyssa O’Connor collected 33 digs for the Cannoneers (2-2), who bounced back after a pair of losses to the hosts on Friday.
In the second match, former South Jefferson teammates Kaylee Clark and Sarah Towles registered eight kills and 10 digs, respectively, for JCC in a 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Delaware Technical College.
Jefferson starts Mid-State Athletic Conference play at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 when it hosts Finger Lakes Community College.
