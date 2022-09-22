Jefferson CC withstands Broome in five sets

College volleyball

BINGHAMTON — Chelsea Greenwood and Kaila Gilpatric each posted 10 kills as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team prevailed at SUNY Broome in five sets Wednesday night.

