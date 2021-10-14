PLATTSBURGH — Annika Kreppein tallied 15 kills to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-18, 6-25, 25-23 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference match Thursday.
Natalie Piper added 12 kills for the Saints (8-8 overall).
Kaitlyn Bjelko led SUNY Plattsburgh (7-11) with 11 kills.
