College volleyball
Jenna Roat and Ashton Houppert have been recognized as the North Atlantic Conference women’s volleyball defensive player and rookie of the week, respectively, announced Monday.
This is the fifth time Roat has been named NAC defender of the week this season, and Houppert garnered her fourth rookie of the week honors.
Roat averaged 4.33 digs, 1.00 assist and 0.50 aces per set as the Roos earned a pair of crucial sweeps in NAC play. Houppert averaged 7.33 assists, 2.17 digs and 0.67 aces per set.
The Roos improve to 3-1 in NAC play and a tie for second place in the standings entering the final weekend of conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.