POTSDAM — Araiza Acum-Santos and Vanessa Latam each achieved career-highs as St. Lawrence University defeated SUNY Potsdam 3-2 in a nonleague volleyball match Friday.
The Saints came back from one set down twice to claim the win, 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Acum-Santos totaled a personal-best 21 kills while Latam accumulated 45 assists. Vivian Zymeck added 20 kills and 15 digs for the Saints (2-4).
Alyssa Adams led the Bears (1-5) with 18 kills and 12 digs. Sophia Layer totaled 36 assists and four service aces.
Clarkson suffered its first two losses of the season at the Augustana Tournament in Rock Island, Ill., falling in three sets each to Adrian College and Wisconsin-Platteville.
Clarkson (5-2) lost to Adrian 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 and Wisconsin-Platteville 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
Sarah Galante recorded eight kills and Anna Mayer 11 assists and 10 digs for the Golden Knights against Adrian. Galante finished with 10 kills against Wisconsin-Platteville and Mayer had 11 assists.
SUNY Canton defeated VTSU Johnson and fell to Hilbert College in the first day of the North Country Classic at SUNY Canton.
The Kangaroos (2-7) defeated VTSU Johnson 27-25, 25-22, 28-26. Bria Hunter recorded 11 kills. SUNY Canton lost to Hilbert 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21. Sarah Balcom led the Roos with 10 kills, Cassidy Werner contributed nine.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.