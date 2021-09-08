SUNY Potsdam pulls away to beat SUNY Canton

SUNY Potsdam logo

POTSDAM — Three SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball matches, including one scheduled for Wednesday against Cazenovia, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

SUNY Potsdam, which was also scheduled to play in a tournament at SUNY Canton this weekend, postponed a match with SUNY Canton on Friday and St. John Fisher on Saturday.

Only Wednesday’s match with Cazenovia will be rescheduled.

