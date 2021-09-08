POTSDAM — Three SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball matches, including one scheduled for Wednesday against Cazenovia, have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
SUNY Potsdam, which was also scheduled to play in a tournament at SUNY Canton this weekend, postponed a match with SUNY Canton on Friday and St. John Fisher on Saturday.
Only Wednesday’s match with Cazenovia will be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.