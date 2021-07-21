The SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team has earned the U.S. Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 year.
It’s the third season in a row the Bears have claimed the honor. SUNY Potsdam has earned the award five times, including the 2019-20, 2018-19, 2011-12 and 2010-11 academic years.
