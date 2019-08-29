College volleyball
WATERTOWN — Maggie Vazquez provided 11 kills and two blocks as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team swept Suffolk CC, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11, in a nonconference match Thursday.
Kelsey Finster added 23 assists while Jenna Wilson contributed nine digs for the Cannoneers (3-0). Grace Gehrke chipped in five kills for JCC.
The Cannoneers start league play against Finger Lakes CC at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
