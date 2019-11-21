College women’s hockey
UTICA — Potsdam native Erica Sloan, now a freshman with the Utica College women’s hockey team, was named the United Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Week.
Sloan, who played soccer for Parishville-Hopkinton and hockey and lacrosse for Potsdam, is off to a strong start early in her college career.
Through four games, she leads the Pioneers in scoring with four goals and four assists She scored two goals with one assist in a game against Nazareth on Nov. 12 and picked up two goals and two assists against Kings College on Nov. 15.
Sloan was chosen as the Section 10 girls Athlete of the Year at the Watertown Daily Times banquet in June.
