Barringer leads St. Lawrence to win over SUNY Canton

CANTON — Olivia Barringer scored 14 points as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team pulled away to beat SUNY Canton, 74-54, in a nonconference game Monday at Stan Cohen Court.

Hannah Van Dyke chipped in 13 points and Jackie Malley posted nine points and eight rebounds for the Saints (5-2).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.