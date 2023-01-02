CANTON — Olivia Barringer scored 14 points as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team pulled away to beat SUNY Canton, 74-54, in a nonconference game Monday at Stan Cohen Court.
Hannah Van Dyke chipped in 13 points and Jackie Malley posted nine points and eight rebounds for the Saints (5-2).
