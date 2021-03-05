Kamilla Cardoso scored on a put-back at the buzzer to help the shorthanded Syracuse University women’s basketball team survive another chaotic day in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
The 6-foot-7 SU freshman center grabbed a missed 3-pointer from Kiara Lewis and made a layup as the horn sounded to lift the fifth-seeded Orange to a 68-67 victory over the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles in Friday’s quarterfinals in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C.
Syracuse (14-7 overall) advanced to face top-seeded and fifth-ranked Louisville at noon today in the same location. That semifinal game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Cardoso’s game-winning play marked SU’s only lead of the game and they overcame a 15-point deficit for the third time this season.
“I can honestly say that Kamilla grew up today because she didn’t give up on the play,” SU coach Quentin Hillsman said. “She just stayed with it, got the rebound, had the wherewithal to put it back up on the glass, and that’s just a big-girl play.”
Emily Engstler delivered the first miraculous shot for SU, draining a buzzer beater from three steps behind the half-court line to cut the Florida State edge to 55-52 entering the fourth.
She then hit a game-tying 3-pointer to start off the final period, capping off a possession in which Cardoso grabbed two offensive boards to set it up.
Hillsman ran to meet Engstler on her way back to the bench between quarters and shouted: “That’s game.”
“Our bench really made that play help us a lot more than it even should have,” Engstler said. “It brought everybody energy. Coach Q, he was live. … He just put the positivity in our heads and that was enough momentum to win us this game. Even when it felt a little short, we were like, we’ve done way too much to lose this game now.”
Cardoso finished with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead five SU players in double figures. Lewis scored 12 points, Digna Strautmane and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi each added 11, and Engstler finished with 10.
The Orange played for the second straight game without starting point guard Tiana Mangakahia, who leads Division I with 7.5 assists per game, due to a lower-body injury.
The team also lost freshman starter Priscilla Williams, who left on a stretcher in the second quarter after hitting the back of her head on the court at the end of a hard fall attempting to draw a charging foul. The game was delayed for more than 10 minutes as Hillsman and medical officials tended to Williams before she was taken to a local hospital.
“After we came back from the locker room, all I could think was, let’s play hard for Priscilla because she deserves it,” said Cardoso, the roommate of Williams.
Both starters are expected to be out for the semifinal game against Louisville, but Hillsman expressed optimism on Mangakahia’s status for the NCAA Tournament and indicated that her absence in the conference tournament has been precautionary.
Syracuse has also been down four underclassmen — sophomore guard Taleah Washington and freshmen Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, and Khamya McNeal — who did not travel due to a violation of team rules.
Bianca Jackson scored 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting to go with seven assists to carry the Seminoles (10-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.