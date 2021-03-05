College women’s basketball
POTSDAM — Hannah Earl scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Clarkson women’s basketball team to a 79-42 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson in a nonconference game Friday.
Tess Maline and Meredith James both scored 11 points for Clarkson (3-2 overall).
Ellery Kiefer scored 20 points with 12 rebounds for NVU-Johnson (0-6).
