POTSDAM — Clarkson University announced Monday the return of Sherry Dobbs to the north country with its hiring of the veteran coach to lead the women’s basketball program.
Dobbs, the former men’s basketball coach at SUNY Potsdam, replaces Maureen Webster in the Clarkson position. Webster, a former Madrid-Waddington and SUNY Potsdam basketball standout, guided the Golden Knights since 2014 and led them to an NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 2016. Clarkson didn’t say what led to Webster’s departure.
Clarkson went 8-15 overall last season, 5-13 in the Liberty League. The Golden Knights have not held held a winning record since 2016-17, except for a 6-5 mark during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Clarkson’s record since the 2016 NCAA appearance is 59-94.
Dobbs arrives at Clarkson from Hamilton College, where he had been the top men’s assistant coach since 2017. Hamilton won three NCAA Tournament berths during his stay, in 2017, 2019 and 2023. The Continentals posted a .708 winning percentage in that time with 97 wins.
Dobbs worked as SUNY Potsdam’s men’s basketball coach from 2003-16. He won the SUNYAC Coach of the Year award in 2005 when the Bears advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Elite 8.
This will be Dobbs’ third stint as a college basketball coach in the north country as his career began as an assistant coach for the SUNY Potsdam women’s team in the mid-1990s. Dobbs also worked as an assistant at St. Lawrence University in the ‘90s.
He then moved to Ithaca College where he served as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball and women’s softball teams over five seasons. With Dobbs on the squad, Ithaca’s softball team won the NCAA Division III championship in 2002.
Dobbs has enjoyed a strong recruiting reputation, including internationally for Hamilton College.
Dobbs is a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and received a master’s degree at SUNY Potsdam.
