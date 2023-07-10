weekly awards for website - 1

Dobbs

 Celestial Barrera-Lopez

POTSDAM — Clarkson University announced Monday the return of Sherry Dobbs to the north country with its hiring of the veteran coach to lead the women’s basketball program.

Dobbs, the former men’s basketball coach at SUNY Potsdam, replaces Maureen Webster in the Clarkson position. Webster, a former Madrid-Waddington and SUNY Potsdam basketball standout, guided the Golden Knights since 2014 and led them to an NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 2016. Clarkson didn’t say what led to Webster’s departure.

