Former Edwards-Knox standout Abby Hart scored 17 points to key 12th-seeded North Country Community College’s 58-53 upset victory over No. 5 seed Monroe College Bronx in the first round of the NJCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament Wednesday in Rochester, Minn.
North Country CC (20-4) advanced to today’s quarterfinal round in which it will play tournament host Rochester Community and Technical College (23-5) at 5 p.m. at RCTC Performance Court. Rochester CTC is the fourth seed.
Hart, a freshman guard from Edwards, sank five 3-pointers during the opening round as the Saints stayed in control throughout. Hart shared the team scoring lead with teammate Lavender Ward, who also supplied 17 points.
Hart, third on the team in scoring this season, added five rebounds and three steals.
Ward also contributed nine rebounds and nine assists for North Country. Alaysia Bradford added nine points and Jateria Jackson led the Saints with 13 rebounds. Taneshia Smith supplied 11 rebounds.
Tariah Bryant led Monroe-Bronx (21-8) with 14 points. Nyeira Spady followed with 13 points and Taina Maldonado added 11.
North Country was the last team invited to the tournament as an at-large selection. The Saints finished third in the 2019 tournament. North Country head coach Jerrad Dumont is from Chateaugay and a North Country CC graduate.
North Country advanced to the NJCAA Tournament with victories in the Region 3 tournament over Broome CC and Jefferson CC. The Saints lost to Onondaga CC in the Region 3 final but gained the at-large bid. Onondaga is also in the NJCAA tourney.
In other tournament games Wednesday, No. 8 Prince George’s (18-5) defeated No. 9 Northland (15-10) 56-48 and No. 7 Minnesota West (18-12) defeated No. 10 Community College of Rhode Island (16-5) 67-55.
North Country CC will host another watch party for this afternoon’s game at the gymnasium at the Sparks Athletic Complex on the Saranac Lake campus.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Chris Jordan tallied five goals as St. Lawrence University defeated SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference game in Canton.
Ben Hutchinson and Ben Murtaugh each scored three goals for the Saints (2-1 overall). Josh Huiatt and Chase Malatesta added two goals.
Riley Henselder led SUNY Geneseo (0-2) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 21, WELLS 6
Hunter Olsen produced three goals to send SUNY Canton (2-3) past Wells in a nonconference game in Aurora.
Caeden Goodnough, Jake Erskine, Noah Robinson, Tanner Amell and Carter Moore all scored twice for the Kangaroos.
Jacob Stine led Wells (0-2) with five goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
GORDON 16, SUNY POTSDAM 15 (OT)
Anita Reitano and Lindsey LaDue each scored four goals for SUNY Potsdam in an overtime loss to Gordon (2-1) in a nonconference game in Hilton Head, S.C.
Hannah Stevenson recorded two goals and four assists and Mallory Marks added two goals for Potsdam (0-2).
SKIING
BANCROFT PLACES SECOND FOR CLARKSON
Cameron Bancroft finished second in the 1.5-kilometer sprint for the Clarkson Nordic team at the USCSA national championships at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
Clarkson’s men are third out of 10 teams and the women’s team is tied for second among seven teams.
Evan Wetzel finished in 11th place for the Clarkson alpine team at Whiteface Mountain in the giant slalom and Zach Ziento was 14th. Both earned All-American status. Clarkson men placed fourth out of 26 teams in the USCSA national championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.