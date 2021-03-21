Emily Engstler scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Syracuse University women’s basketball team pull away and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Engstler finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double, adding six steals and four blocks to guide eighth-seeded SU to a 72-55 victory over No. 9 South Dakota State on Sunday in the River Walk Region first-round matchup at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Syracuse (15-8) will face the winner of top-seeded Connecticut or No. 16 High Point in the second round Tuesday at a time to be determined.
The Orange outscored the Jackrabbits, 22-7, in the fourth quarter to pull away from a back-and-forth game throughout.
SU held a slight edge of 50-48 entering the final period.
Redshirt senior Kiara Lewis added 14 points and five assists for SU, and fifth-year senior point guard Tiana Mangakahia finished with 11 points and seven assists in her return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury.
Digna Strautmane also tallied a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards while playing all 40 minutes, and freshman center Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and six blocks in her tourney debut for the Orange.
Paiton Burckhard scored 17 points and Tori Nelson added 11 to lead the Jackrabbits (21-4).
The SU defense forced 22 turnovers while tallying 14 blocks and 13 steals, and it held South Dakota State to 33 percent shooting.
Syracuse avenged its loss against South Dakota State from the last NCAA Tournament played in 2019. The sixth-seeded Jackrabbits knocked off the No. 3 Orange that year, 75-64, in a second-round game at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange played without freshman starting forward Priscilla Williams, who will miss the tournament with an upper-body injury suffered when hitting her head at the end of a hard fall in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
