Emily Engstler has lost 40 pounds over the past year, enabling her to carry the weight of the Syracuse University women’s basketball team on her shoulders when needed.
SU will require the 6-foot-1 junior forward/guard for more heavy lifting when the NCAA Tournament begins today, hoping to extend her productive start to the postseason that garnered All-Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament first team honors.
The eighth-seeded Orange (14-8 overall) will begin play at 5:30 p.m. against the No. 9 seed, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-3), in a first-round River Walk Region matchup at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, to be televised on ESPN2.
Freshman starting forward Priscilla Williams has been ruled out for the NCAA tourney for SU due to an upper-body injury, likely placing Engstler in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game. Fifth-year point guard Tiana Mangakahia will return from a knee injury that kept her out of SU’s last three games.
Engstler — the 6-foot-1, St. Francis Prep product from New York City — spent seven months preparing for the approaching moment by significantly transforming her physical condition.
“It was a lot of changing diet, cardio with my sister, and when I came back to Syracuse, I just kept the plan going,” Engstler said. “I think it really allowed me to become a player that’s hard to take off the court, even when I’m not scoring, because I can provide a really strong defensive hand.”
Engstler returned home at the end of last season and spent most of the time with her sister, Danielle, a psychologist about five years older with a strong interest and knowledge of physical health.
The two ate together, worked together, and trained together, and Engstler shed the pounds gradually throughout the offseason.
“For the past three years, she’s been working out like a maniac and really changing herself, so when I got home, she offered to help me do the same thing and I took it, I saw what she did to her body and I was like, if I can put in the work, I can do the same thing,” said Engstler, a former five-star recruit and McDonald’s High School All-American.
“It was fun to be with someone I love and see this transformation,” she added. “We did everything together, so it was a teamwork thing and I’m very appreciative to have her.”
Engstler scored a season-high 21 points in SU’s last game — a 72-59 setback to top-seeded Louisville in the ACC semifinals on March 6 — and added 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the year. She played all but two minutes across three ACC Tournament games, logging her first three starts of the year due to Mangakahia being held out with the knee ailment.
Engstler was named Co-Sixth Player of the Year in the ACC for the regular season and enters the NCAA Tournament with averages of 10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds, while leading SU with 31 total steals and ranking second with 30 blocks. Her half-court shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer in SU’s ACC quarterfinal victory was a top play on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“I think that’s where it starts, once you’re in that shape, you’re able to do more things, and Emily has basically risen into that type of player that everybody has known her to be,” said SU redshirt senior guard, Kiara Lewis. “I think in the ACC Tournament, she really showed people what she could do and stepped up in key moments, and I’m expecting her to do the same thing this NCAA Tournament.”
Veteran teammates have also witnessed Engstler’s belief in her abilities blossom throughout the season.
“She’s a great player, and I think the one thing she needs that people don’t see because it’s not physical is her confidence,” Tiana Mangakahia said. “I do feel like that’s one area, at the beginning of the year she wasn’t very confident and now I feel like she is confident, and we can see that in her game.”
Engstler’s emergence needs to continue for SU in the absence of Williams, who will not play after hitting the back of her head on the court at the end of a hard fall during the ACC Tournament. Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman said she is feeling better but was kept home to continue recovering.
Williams is one of five total SU players who did not travel to Texas. The others are four underclassmen — Sophomore guard Taleah Washington and freshmen Kiara Fisher, Faith Blackstone, and Khamya McNeal — who were also suspended for the ACC Tournament due to an unspecified violation of team rules.
Engstler has played all five positions at various points this year, including recent short spurts at point guard or center to accommodate for injuries and foul trouble down the stretch. Her versatility becomes paramount for the Orange with a shortened bench.
“Going through this year, I knew we were going to need Emily to play multiple positions and that’s why I brought her off the bench,” Hillsman said. “She’s just a hybrid player that is a really special talent. She does some things that you can’t teach that are just gifts, and we’re not in this position without her.”
